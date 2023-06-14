Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

Shares of ZIJMY stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. Zijin Mining Group has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Zijin Mining Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4707 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Zijin Mining Group’s payout ratio is 59.33%.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

