Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 289,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

