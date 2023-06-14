Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Price Performance
ZLIOY stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
