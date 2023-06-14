Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $359.81

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 359.81 ($4.50) and traded as low as GBX 351.84 ($4.40). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 362 ($4.53), with a volume of 16,147 shares.

Zotefoams Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 377.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 359.81. The firm has a market cap of £170.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,723.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Zotefoams

About Zotefoams

In related news, insider Lynn Drummond bought 6,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £22,373.43 ($27,994.78). Also, insider Gary McGrath sold 1,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.78), for a total value of £6,982.96 ($8,737.44). 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; Ecozote foam that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

