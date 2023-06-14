Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 750 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 258.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $5,671,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 233,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,347,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

