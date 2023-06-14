Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.41

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.41 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.25). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.25), with a volume of 5,156 shares traded.

Zytronic Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.41. The company has a market capitalization of £9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

