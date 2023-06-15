11,530 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

