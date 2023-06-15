13,500 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
