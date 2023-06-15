13,500 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.