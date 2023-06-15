14,150 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day moving average of $405.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $439.72.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
