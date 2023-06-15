15,446 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,446 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

