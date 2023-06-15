15,533 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $273.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $700.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

