17,004 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Beacon Financial Planning Inc.

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Tesla makes up 2.2% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $256.79 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.11.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.