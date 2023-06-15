1,797 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Bought by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RYT stock opened at $293.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.