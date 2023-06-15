19,327 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Purchased by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $636.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $40.18.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.