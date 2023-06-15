1,954 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.74 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.83 and a 200 day moving average of $202.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

