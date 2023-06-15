2,044 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Beacon Financial Planning Inc.

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.6% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $323.07 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $327.42. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

