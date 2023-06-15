2,140 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $403.44. The company has a market cap of $305.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

