222,726 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Acquired by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Playtika makes up 0.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi increased its stake in Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,110,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,348,935.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playtika Trading Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTK. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

