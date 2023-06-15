225,866 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,441,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

