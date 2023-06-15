261,818 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 261,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMN. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0484 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.