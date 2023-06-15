266,792 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 266,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after buying an additional 908,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,775,000 after purchasing an additional 725,123 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.38 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

