2,916 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

