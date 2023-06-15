324,617 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 324,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $28,203,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 6.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.