3,335 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

PKG opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.