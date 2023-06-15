3,584 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEP opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.74. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

