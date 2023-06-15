415,000 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,843,000. PDD accounts for 27.0% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,808.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

