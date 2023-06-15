41,748 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of CGDV stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $26.70.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
