433,431 Shares in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT) Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 433,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $9,919,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $9,176,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $4,951,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $9,920,000.

Shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

