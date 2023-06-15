49,843 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.