530,000 Shares in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOCW. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.