5,486 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $141.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

