5,903 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $117.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $119.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

See Also

