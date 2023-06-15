62,683 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 62,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 345,521 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

