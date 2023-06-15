6,651 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Eaton makes up about 1.0% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $193.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.