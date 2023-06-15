74,644 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,000. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $110.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

