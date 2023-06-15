7,947 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Allstate makes up 1.0% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

