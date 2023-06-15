8,343 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.