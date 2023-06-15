855,617 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Bought by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 855,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,502,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 69,759 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 519,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 98,696 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

