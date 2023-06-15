9,801 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,801 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Starbucks accounts for 0.9% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.