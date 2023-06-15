Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,482 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $103.26 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.