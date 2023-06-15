AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

