Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,117 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 4.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58,600.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 26,868 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $491.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.78 and a 200-day moving average of $362.93.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

