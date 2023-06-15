Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Up 38.0% in May

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 40,720 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

