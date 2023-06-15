Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a PE ratio of 553.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.