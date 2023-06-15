Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,185 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 11.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $203,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

