AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AECOM were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

