AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Shares Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AIB Acquisition were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AIB Acquisition by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AIB Acquisition by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AIB Acquisition by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 290,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 137,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

AIB Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AIB stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. AIB Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

AIB Acquisition Company Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

