Aidan Viggiano Sells 8,456 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68.

On Friday, March 31st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76.

Twilio Trading Down 0.7 %

Twilio stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.