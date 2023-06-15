Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $288.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

