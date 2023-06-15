Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

ALNY opened at $198.49 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.05. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

